Nottingham man jailed for 10 years for savage attack

A man who beat his flatmate unconscious before setting fire to him has been jailed for 10 years after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent to cause serious injury.

Kevin Stanley, 48, of Cinderhill Walk, Bulwell, carried out the savage attack on the 54-year-old at his home at around 4am on Thursday 31 May 2018.

He then called the police to say he had attacked someone - and that it may result in him being charged with attempted murder.

However, Stanley, who appeared to be heavily drunk, initially claimed his victim had set himself on fire.

Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and found the victim lying on the floor severely beaten and with burns to his arms, chest and face, with burnt newspaper on the floor next to him. He also had significant swelling to his face and left ear and right eye, and three shoe impressions on his back consistent with being stamped on.

Whilst in police custody, Stanley admitted he had assaulted the man and that he had set fire to him.

Detective Inspector Chanelle Whitney, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was savage and extreme violence by Stanley following an argument with his flatmate.

"The victim suffered 16 per cent burns and nasty injuries to his head and body. This could have easily been a lot more serious.

"Thankfully the victim is now recovering and hopefully this sentence will give him some comfort."