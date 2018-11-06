Nottingham fire treated as arson

6 November 2018, 11:47 | Updated: 6 November 2018, 11:55

Nottingham Cattle Market Fire

Police in Nottingham say they're treating a fire at the city's old cattle market as arson.

Six businesses in four buildings were destroyed at the site near Notts County's football ground on Sunday night.

Officers believe it was started by fireworks.

Exploding compressed gas cylinders are reported to have been heard at the scene.

At it's height 15 fire crews were tackling the blaze, which started at around 6pm on Sunday.

Residents in The Meadows area of the city were advised to keep all windows and doors shut to stop smoke entering their homes after it happened.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Ariana Grande fans discovered her unreleased music being shared by Zandhr on streaming services

Ariana Grande's Leaked Album: Who Is Zandhr?

KJ Apa gets trolled by co-star Cole Sprouse's twin brother Dylan

Dylan Sprouse Mocked Riverdale's KJ Apa's Teeth & He Clapped Back With The Ultimate Photoshop

TV & Film

Justin Bieber did push ups for fans after his car broke down

Justin Bieber Got Roped Into Doing Push Ups For Fans After His Car Broke Down
Ricky Alvarez films his reaction to hearing his lyric in Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next'

Ariana Grande's Ex Ricky Alvarez Filmed His Reaction To Hearing 'Thank U, Next' Shoutout
It's all over!

Post Malone Splits From Girlfriend After 3 Years Together