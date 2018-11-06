Nottingham fire treated as arson

Police in Nottingham say they're treating a fire at the city's old cattle market as arson.

Six businesses in four buildings were destroyed at the site near Notts County's football ground on Sunday night.

Officers believe it was started by fireworks.

Exploding compressed gas cylinders are reported to have been heard at the scene.

At it's height 15 fire crews were tackling the blaze, which started at around 6pm on Sunday.

Residents in The Meadows area of the city were advised to keep all windows and doors shut to stop smoke entering their homes after it happened.