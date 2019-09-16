Murder investigation starts in Nottingham city centre

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in Nottingham city centre.

The victim, in his 20s, was set upon on Saturday evening, and police believe his attacker was known to him.

The attack happened at around 7.40pm on Union Road, and despite police and ambulance crews arriving within minutes the victim died shortly afterwards, said Nottinghamshire Police.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Family members of the victim are being supported by specially trained officers to come to terms with the "devastating reality" of the killing, said Detective Inspector Justine Wilson.

Travellers in the city centre were warned to expect traffic and public transport disruption as a cordon remains in place on the A60 Mansfield Road.

DI Wilson, leading the investigation, said: "Although our inquiries remain at an early stage, I can assure the public that uniformed officers, detectives and forensic teams are all working tirelessly to understand the circumstances surrounding this very serious case.

"While we believe those involved in this assault are known to one another, we understand the level of concern that incidents of this nature cause our communities.

"Most of all, my thoughts are with the family of the victim who are now facing the devastating reality of coming to terms with the fact that their loved one has lost his life on our city's streets.

"That, quite simply, is not acceptable and our efforts are now fully focused on understanding how this man came to lose his life - as well as identifying those responsible for his death.

"If you have any information about this assault - no matter how insignificant you may think it may seem - I would urge you to contact police as soon as possible."

She appealed for witnesses to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 812 of September 14.