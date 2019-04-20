Murder Investigation Launched In Mansfield Woodhouse

Police investigating the death of a man hit by a car in an area of Nottinghamshire say it's now being treated as murder.

Officers were originally called to reports a car had crashed into a home in Mansfield Woodhouse, just after 9am on Friday.

It's then belived to have ploughed in to a number of vehicles on Melbourne Street - before hitting a person.

The 38 year old remains in police custody.

The man’s arrest relates to a series of incidents in the Mansfield and Ashfield areas of the county earlier today, which included a vehicle colliding with a residential property in Mansfield Road, Skegby and subsequent collisions with the pedestrian and a number of vehicles in Melbourne Street, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Nottinghamshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the incidents, as is standard practice where a death is reported following police contact.

The police contact relates to officers’ attendance in the moments immediately before the man’s arrest.