Murder Investigation Launched In Mansfield Woodhouse

20 April 2019, 06:50 | Updated: 20 April 2019, 06:52

Generic Police Pic

Police investigating the death of a man hit by a car in an area of Nottinghamshire say it's now being treated as murder.

Officers were originally called to reports a car had crashed into a home in Mansfield Woodhouse, just after 9am on Friday.

It's then belived to have ploughed in to a number of vehicles on Melbourne Street - before hitting a person.

The 38 year old remains in police custody.

The man’s arrest relates to a series of incidents in the Mansfield and Ashfield areas of the county earlier today, which included a vehicle colliding with a residential property in Mansfield Road, Skegby and subsequent collisions with the pedestrian and a number of vehicles in Melbourne Street, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Nottinghamshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the incidents, as is standard practice where a death is reported following police contact. 

The police contact relates to officers’ attendance in the moments immediately before the man’s arrest.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Game of Thrones' Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie married in 2018

Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Relationship Timeline: Game Of Thrones Stars’ Off-Screen Romance and Stunning Wedding

TV & Film

Hailey Baldwin penned a heartfelt note to Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber Thanks Husband Justin For ‘Making Her A Better Human Being'

News

Jade Thirlwall is a huge fan of RuPaul's Drage Race.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Rumoured To Be A Guest Judge On RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Little Mix

Stephen Bear claimed he partied with Kylie Jenner

Stephen Bear Addresses Claims He 'Had A Fling' With Kylie Jenner In LA

News

Lewis Capaldi is doing an arena tour in 2020

Lewis Capaldi Arena Tour: Everything To Know, From Dates To Venues