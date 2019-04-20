Murder Investigation Launched In Mansfield Woodhouse
20 April 2019, 06:50 | Updated: 20 April 2019, 06:52
Police investigating the death of a man hit by a car in an area of Nottinghamshire say it's now being treated as murder.
Officers were originally called to reports a car had crashed into a home in Mansfield Woodhouse, just after 9am on Friday.
It's then belived to have ploughed in to a number of vehicles on Melbourne Street - before hitting a person.
The 38 year old remains in police custody.
The man’s arrest relates to a series of incidents in the Mansfield and Ashfield areas of the county earlier today, which included a vehicle colliding with a residential property in Mansfield Road, Skegby and subsequent collisions with the pedestrian and a number of vehicles in Melbourne Street, Mansfield Woodhouse.
Nottinghamshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the incidents, as is standard practice where a death is reported following police contact.
The police contact relates to officers’ attendance in the moments immediately before the man’s arrest.