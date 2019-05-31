Murder Investigation After Woman From Nottingham Dies

31 May 2019, 08:59 | Updated: 31 May 2019, 09:12

Summerlands Caravan Park Ingoldmells

A man's been arrested after a woman from Nottingham died of serious injuries at a caravan park.

Police say the woman in her 60's was found hurt at around 10pm on Wednesday 29 May at Summerlands Caravan Park, Ingoldmells, near Skegness, in Lincolnshire. 

She was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew, but died shortly afterwards. 

A man, in his 50s and from Nottingham, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at Skegness Police Station.

A Home Office post mortem will be carried out today to establish the cause of death.

Lincolnshire Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them. 

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Dan Edgar and Amber Turner are on a romantic holiday in Ibiza

TOWIE's Dan Edgar & Amber Turner Back Together & On A Romantic Holiday In Ibiza

TV & Film

Katy Perry addressed her engagement to Orlando Bloom

WATCH: Katy Perry Recites Exactly How Orlando Bloom Proposed To Her

Katy Perry

Katy Perry forgets an ex in 'Never Really Over' music video

WATCH: Katy Perry Moves On From Heartbreak In 'Never Really Over' Video

Katy Perry

The villa has a whole new look for the fifth series of

The Love Island Villa Has Had A Serious Makeover As We Get A First Peek Inside

TV & Film

Rita Ora & Wes Nelson have been photographed hanging out.

Rita Ora Hangs Out With Love Island’s Wes Nelson Backstage At Her Concert