Murder Investigation After Woman From Nottingham Dies

A man's been arrested after a woman from Nottingham died of serious injuries at a caravan park.

Police say the woman in her 60's was found hurt at around 10pm on Wednesday 29 May at Summerlands Caravan Park, Ingoldmells, near Skegness, in Lincolnshire.

She was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew, but died shortly afterwards.

A man, in his 50s and from Nottingham, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at Skegness Police Station.

A Home Office post mortem will be carried out today to establish the cause of death.

Lincolnshire Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.