Mum and Daughter Killed In House Fire in Nottinghamshire

16 December 2018, 06:17 | Updated: 16 December 2018, 06:21

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

An eight-year-old girl and a 33-year-old woman have died in a house fire in Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Police said emergency services were called to a blaze in a house in Woodhill Road, Collingham, near Newark, at around 7am on Saturday.

Five people - thought to be from the same family - were rescued from the property by firefighters, but two later died.

Chief Inspector Rich Stapleford said: "This morning, our fire and rescue colleagues were able to remove five people from a property affected by fire.

"Ambulance crews were on scene and provided emergency care at the scene and on route to hospital.

"Despite their best efforts, it is with sadness that I confirm a girl aged eight and a woman aged 33 have died following the incident."

Mr Stableford said a five-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man remain in hospital with serious injuries, and a 53-year-old woman was lead to safety and looked after at the scene.

He said police believe that all five people were members of the same family.

The officer said: "The fire was brought under control and a joint fire and police investigation is taking place to establish a cause.

"Collingham is a very close knit community and this includes some of the fire crews who responded.

"I know this news will hit the village very hard indeed.

"I speak on behalf of all the emergency services who were in attendance when I say our thoughts are with the victims, their families, friends and the community of Collingham at this difficult time."

