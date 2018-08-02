More Time To Question Nottingham Man Over Car Crash Murder

2 August 2018, 18:26

Police have been given more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder after a car crash in Nottingham.

37-year-old Stephen Walsh died in Mapperley on Monday after it's thought he was attacked by someone who followed him home after a car crash.

Police believe Mr Walsh was attacked after leaving the scene of a collision in a nearby street on Sunday.

A police spokesman said officers attended Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning to seek more time to question a 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.

A silver Vauxhall Astra has been seized for forensic examination as part of the investigation.

 

In a statement online Nottinghamshire Police said:

"Thirty-seven-year-old Stephen Walsh was found dead at his home in Blenheim Avenue, Mapperley, at 5.55am on Monday (30 July). He had been assaulted by a man who turned up at his house the previous night after Mr Walsh left the scene of a road traffic collision in nearby Newstead Avenue, Mapperley."

