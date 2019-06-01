Missing Raccoon Dogs Recaptured In Nottinghamshire

1 June 2019, 11:03

Racoon Dog

Two "potentially dangerous" raccoon dogs who escaped from their enclosure in Nottinghamshire have been recaptured, police have said.

The male and female pair went missing after digging their way out from a property on Big Lane, Clarborough, Retford  on Tuesday.

Nottinghamshire Police issued a warning to local residents to be "vigilant" about the animals, describing them as "potentially dangerous if approached as they are not domesticated".

An update from the force on Saturday said: "There had since been a number of sightings, and late last night, they were located and recaptured in the local area.

"The owners have since secured their enclosure, to which they will be returned."

According to the RSPCA, raccoon dogs, also known as a tanuki or Japanese raccoon dogs, are native to the forests of eastern Siberia, northern China, North Vietnam, Korea, and Japan.

The species has become widespread in some European countries as a result of accidental release or escapes, the charity says.

Raccoon dogs are omnivores who eat insects, rodents, amphibians, birds, fish, molluscs and carrion, as well as fruits, nuts and berries.

The RSPCA says the animals are "not suited to life as a pet in a domestic environment" and it would "strongly discourage" anyone buying or keeping one.

There are also strict legal restrictions on keeping, selling, rehoming and breeding raccoon dogs.

