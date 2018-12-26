Missing Leicester Man Could Be In Birmingham

It's thought a missing man from Leicester is in Birmingham.

Leicestershire Police say their colleagues in the West Midlands are now taking over the operation to find 22-year-old Harjit Singh Sangha from Hamilton.

He was reported missing by his family on Saturday 22 December after failing to return home.

It's thought he was last seen in the Perry Barr area of Birmingham.

Police carrying out enquiries in to Harjit’s disappearance believe he may still be in the area he was last seen.

Anyone who knows of Harjit’s whereabouts is asked to call West Midlands Police on 101 and ask for the Central Locate Team.