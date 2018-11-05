Massive Fire At Old Nottingham Cattle Market "Under Control"

5 November 2018, 09:07

Nottingham Cattle Market Fire

Investigations are going to start after a massive fire at a former cattle market in Nottingham.

Four buildings were involved in the fire close to Notts County football ground, Meadow Lane, from around 6pm on Sunday 4 November.

Callum, from Newark, saw the fire on his way home from last night's Nottingham Panthers match and posted a video on Twitter. He told Capital: "You could just see an orange glare. 

"We knew about the fire because they said on the tannoy system at the game. It was massive, I don't think my video quite did it justice, but it was huge.

"It's really different seeing it in front of you than on the TV. It was intense."

 

 

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service says the fire has now been brought under control.

15 fire engines were called to the scene at its height, with crews from Leicestershire and Derbyshire also helping put it out. 

Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance, but there have been no reports of injuries. 

Exploding compressed gas cylinders at the scene may have been heard "across Nottingham", according to senior firefighter Area Manager Bryn Coleman.

He gave this update last night:

 

 

Water was pumped from the Nottingham Canal, and people across the city were asked to keep windows and doors closed, and away from the area around Meadow Lane football ground. 

Capital's Alex Hulse was at the scene this morning:

 

(Pic: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service)

