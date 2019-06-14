Mariam Moustafa: Three To Be Sentenced For Affray

14 June 2019, 08:09 | Updated: 14 June 2019, 08:11

Mariam Moustafa Nottingham Vic Centre attack

Three members of a girl gang who attacked an Egyptian student at a bus stop in Nottingham will find out later if they will face jail time.

Mariam Moustafa suffered a stroke which left her in a coma after the "unpleasant incident" on February 20 last year and died almost a month later on March 14.

Mariah Fraser, 20, Britania Hunter, 18, and a 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named, admitted their part in the attack which saw the 18-year-old victim punched several times and slammed against a bus stop.

Mariam became subject to threats and violence during a confrontation "fuelled by social media" near a bus stop in Parliament Street, Nottingham, at 8pm, while the victim's friend Pablo Jawara tried to protect her.

Six people were charged after the incident, including three other teenager girls aged 18, 17 and 16, who will be sentenced later this month.

Opening the facts of the case on Thursday, prosecutor Luke Blackburn said the six defendants were not charged with manslaughter because pathologists could not "legally link" the attack and her death.

Fraser, Hunter and the 16-year-old girl will be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.

