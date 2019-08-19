Mansfield suspends two midfielders

19 August 2019, 19:08 | Updated: 19 August 2019, 19:12

Dion Donohue and Jacob Mellis Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town says it has suspended two midfielders with the club over "an alleged serious breach of club discipline."

The Stags issued the statement this afternoon that Dion Donohue, 25, and Jacob Mellis, 28, would now not be training with the side nor available for selection for upcoming matches as a "full investigation" takes place.

The club said: "Both players will not attend training or be available for matches during this period.

"A full investigation is now in process and the club will make no further comment until the investigation is completed."

It comes as Nottinghamshire Police investigate an alleged assault in Mansfield town centre on Thursday 16 August.

Detectives say two men were attacked in Leeming Street at around 4am, with one needing hospital treatment. 

A police spokesperson said: "A 25-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assault." 

They have since been released on bail, pending further inquiries. 

