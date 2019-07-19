Man On Trial For Harassing Notts MP Anna Soubry

19 July 2019, 10:19 | Updated: 19 July 2019, 10:21

Anna Soubry

Self-styled yellow vest protester James Goddard is due to go on trial accused of calling Remain-supporting Nottinghamshire MP Anna Soubry a "Nazi".

Goddard, who was often seen on demonstrations with his supporters wearing a hi-vis vest, denies one count of harassment without violence outside the Houses of Parliament when Ms Soubry, then a Conservative MP, was called a "Nazi, traitor and scum".

Goddard, of Timperley in Altrincham, was thrown out of court during a previous case management hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court last month after interrupting the judge.

He is due to stand trial at the same court alongside Brian Phillips, 55, of Erith in south-east London, who denies one count of harassment without violence.

Goddard also faces one count of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; and one count of racially/religiously aggravated harassment/alarm/distress by words/writing, towards Pc Mindaugas Sciukas, court documents show.

Ms Soubry - the MP for Broxtowe and member of the Change UK party after defecting from the Tories in February - is expected to give evidence in person during the hearing, which is listed to last for up to two days.

