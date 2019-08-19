Man kidnapped as masked gang steal lorry in Leicestershire

An investigation's started after a man was kidnapped by a masked gang who were burgling a premises in Leicestershire.

Police say the group also stole a lorry in Cambridge Road, Whetstone, at around 3.25am on Monday 19 August.

Detectives have told Capital a man, who was in there at the time, was taken against his will in a car.

He was located in the West Midlands area where he reported to police. But he has not suffered any serious injuries and currently remains safe with officers.

Detective Inspector Tim Lindley said: "The investigation is in its early stages and we do appreciate there is concern following this incident. We are doing everything we can to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and why it has happened.

"The man who was taken against his will has not suffered any serious injuries and remains safe. A scene preservation remains in the area and officers are in the area carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance.

"We do ask anyone who does have any information in relation to the incident, or who believes they can help us with our enquiries, to make contact with us. If you have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area from around the time of the incident, please also check this to see if it can help."

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 58 of 19 August.