Man jailed for historic child sex offences

23 November 2018, 17:46 | Updated: 23 November 2018, 17:49

Charles Hopkins

A man has been jailed for 10 years after admitting a number of historic sexual offences against children.

Charles Hopkins, 35, of Lord Street, Darwen, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to seven counts of indecent assault against three girls who were all under the age of 16.

The offences were committed more than 15 years ago in the Leicester area.

It was when one of the victims saw the defendant years after the offences being committed that she was encouraged to report the matter to the police.

Hopkins was arrested and charged and pleaded guilty when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court in October this year.

Today, at the same court, he was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

