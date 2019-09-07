Man jailed for having sawn-off shotgun in Nottingham

A 39-year-old man has been jailed for almost seven years after police found a sawn-off shotgun at a house in Nottingham.

Carl Seddon, who now lives in Hopetoun Street, Derby, was found guilty at Nottingham Crown Court during a trial after he pleaded not guilty to possession of a prohibited firearm yesterday (Friday 6 September).

Officers executed a warrant at a house in Goodwood Avenue, Arnold in September 2017, where Seddon was living at the time.

During the search officers found a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition, which were seized.

Detective Constable Ben Grayson, who led the investigation, said: "I am pleased we have been able to reduce the risk of harm to our communities by recovering this weapon and by thoroughly investigating this serious offence.

"Nottinghamshire Police is committed to reducing gun crime and today’s outcome is a great result in our continuing work to keep the people of Nottinghamshire safe."