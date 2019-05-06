Man Jailed For 10 Years For Nottinghamshire Stabbing

A man has been jailed for 10 years, after stabbing another man in the abdomen in Nottinghamshire.

It happened in Beacon Drive, Kirkby-in-Ashfield on 26 July 2018.

The victim didn't want to pursue a complaint or give evidence at court, but detectives continued with the investigation.

Luke Donner, 25, of no fixed address, was subsequently found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent, after a week-long trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

DS Mark Shaw, who investigated the attack, said: "Donner was in possession of a knife and was in a state of mind where he was prepared to use it, when the victim intervened in an argument he was involved in.

"Donner didn’t consider the potential consequences for that victim or himself. For personal reasons the victim didn’t want to pursue a prosecution, but the force deemed Donner’s actions to be serious, and there was enough evidence to continue to develop a case for court.

"A jury heard the facts and deemed there to be enough proof to convict him and the Judge has handed down a sentence which will see Donner off the streets for a number of years."