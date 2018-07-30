Man Faces Deportation After Nottingham Arrest

30 July 2018, 08:23

Westminster Magistrates Court

A man is facing deportation after his arrest in Nottingham after officers discovered he was wanted in Poland over a manslaughter investigation.

The 28-year-old was detained by Nottinghamshire Police on 10 July after being seen with a group of men acting suspiciously near a motorbike in Berridge Road, Forest Fields, at around 2pm.

The group were approached by officers who were then seen to run off. 

But passers-by pointed to where they had run to and he was arrested nearby.

During interviews, it turned out the man was subject to a European Arrest Warrant for 10 years on suspicion of manslaughter in Poland.

Deportation proceedings are due to take place at Westminster Magistrates Court after he was remanded in custody to appear at the court. 

