Man Dies In Bilston Crash

18 April 2019, 10:43 | Updated: 18 April 2019, 10:45

police car

West Midlands Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash involving a car and motorbike in Wolverhampton.

It happened just afte 9 o'clock on Wednesday night in Bilston.

Officers were called to Bradley Lane just after where a 20-year-old man was found with injuries and sadly died at the scene.

It’s believed the man was a passenger on the motorbike which collided with the car; his family are now being supported by specialist officers.

The rider of the bike made off from the scene and enquires are underway to trace him.

 

