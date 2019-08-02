Man Dies After Mansfield Stabbing

Capital's been told a teenager who was stabbed in Nottinghamshire has now died from his injuries.

Police have named the 18-year-old as Liam Gray, from Mansfield, as the victim of the stabbing in Gladstone Street in the town at around 3pm on Thursday 1 August.

Liam was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre where he died a short time later.

Police say his family have been informed.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder yesterday and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation, said: "We believe this was a targeted and isolated incident and the wider public was never at risk."

Anyone with information is being asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 537 of 1 August 2019.