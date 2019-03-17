Man Critical after Nottingham City Centre Attack

17 March 2019, 10:29 | Updated: 17 March 2019, 10:30

Police siren

A man's been left with serious head injuries after an attack in Nottingham city centre.

 The 21 year old victim is described as being in a critical but stable condition after it happened in the early hours of Saturday 16 March.

The assault happened near the junction of Lower Parliament Street and Clumber street, outside the Victoria Centre close to the 27 bus stop.

Police believe it maybe linked to a row over a taxi.

Detective Inspector Ed Cook said: "There may have been taxi drivers present at the time of the incident and we're appealing for them or anyone else who saw what happened to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"We're also urging any drivers who may have recorded dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch."

