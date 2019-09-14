Man charged with making explosives in Leicestershire

14 September 2019, 07:07 | Updated: 14 September 2019, 07:11

Leicester Magistrates Court

A man has been charged with making explosives at a house in a small village in Leicestershire.

A number of homes were evacuated in Newbold Coleorton, near Ashby-de-la-Zouch on Thursday 12 September. 

29-year-old Matthew Montanow, of Vicarage Close, was arrested at the scene, and has been charged with three offences.

Leicestershire Police say he has been charged with possessing an explosive under suspicious circumstances, four counts of possessing firearm ammunition during a five year period following a suspended sentence of three months or more and one count of possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

He will be appearing at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 14 September.

