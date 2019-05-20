Man Charged With Firearm Offences In Nottingham
20 May 2019, 09:11 | Updated: 20 May 2019, 09:17
A man has been charged with possessing a gun in public in Nottingham.
Armed police arrested a man after stopping a vehicle following a tip off on Saturday 18 May.
A firearm was found inside the vehicle, which was stopped in Colwick.
30-year-old Craig Andrew Paul Roach, of York Street, Netherfield, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
He is due before Nottingham Magistrates Court on Monday 20 May.