Man Charged With Firearm Offences In Nottingham

A man has been charged with possessing a gun in public in Nottingham.

Armed police arrested a man after stopping a vehicle following a tip off on Saturday 18 May.

A firearm was found inside the vehicle, which was stopped in Colwick.

30-year-old Craig Andrew Paul Roach, of York Street, Netherfield, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is due before Nottingham Magistrates Court on Monday 20 May.