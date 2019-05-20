Man Charged With Firearm Offences In Nottingham

20 May 2019, 09:11 | Updated: 20 May 2019, 09:17

Magistrates Court Nottingham with The Youth and Fa

A man has been charged with possessing a gun in public in Nottingham.

Armed police arrested a man after stopping a vehicle following a tip off on Saturday 18 May. 

A firearm was found inside the vehicle, which was stopped in Colwick.

30-year-old Craig Andrew Paul Roach, of York Street, Netherfield, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is due before Nottingham Magistrates Court on Monday 20 May. 

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Ariana Grande shared an Instagram Story of her visit to NASA

WATCH: Ariana Grande Had The "Coolest Day" Visiting NASA Centre

Ariana Grande

Game Of Thrones cast as they finished filming the latest season

Game Of Thrones Fans Are Convinced Arya Stark Will Get A Spin-Off Series

TV & Film

James Charles sees fresh accusations of Photoshopping messages in clap back video

James Charles Accused Of Photoshoppping Messages In Tati Westbrook Response Video

News

Love Island returns on 3 June 2019

Love Island 2019 Start Date Finally Announced By ITV

TV & Film

Zara Larsson apologised to James Charles following her posts on Twitter

Zara Larsson Apologises To James Charles Following Boyfriend-DM Allegations