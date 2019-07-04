Man Charged With Elderly Man's Murder In Leicester

4 July 2019, 06:29 | Updated: 4 July 2019, 06:30

Leicester Magistrates Court

A man has been charged with murder after an elderly man was found stabbed in Leicester.

The body of 92-year-old Edwin Whatsize, who was known as Ted, was found at a house in Greendale Road, Glen Parva at around 4pm on Tuesday 2 July.

Officers say the body was found as they arrived at the property.

An elderly woman, who was in the house at the time, was not injured.

Darren Whatsize, 46, of Greendale Road, Glen Parva, was arrested and has now been charged with murder.

Leicestershire Police has remanded him in custody to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 4 July.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Exclusive
Ellie Goulding surprised her fan, Lil Nas X

WATCH: Lil Nas X Gets Surprised By His Idol, Ellie Goulding

Amber slammed by Love Island viewers for comments about Joanna

Amber Slammed For Branding Joanna A Dead Ting By Love Island Viewers

TV & Film

Amy Hart has had her heart broken by Curtis Pritchard

Amy Hart Sparks Concern Among Love Island Viewers After Breaking Down Over Curtis Pritchard Heartache

TV & Film

Dani Dyer joins Rob Howard to present Capital weekend breakfast this summer

Dani Dyer Joins Rob Howard To Present Capital's Weekend Breakfast This Summer!

Shows & Presenters

Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid remake

Who Is Halle Bailey; The Actress Starring As Ariel In Disney's The Little Mermaid Remake?

TV & Film