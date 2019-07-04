Man Charged With Elderly Man's Murder In Leicester

A man has been charged with murder after an elderly man was found stabbed in Leicester.

The body of 92-year-old Edwin Whatsize, who was known as Ted, was found at a house in Greendale Road, Glen Parva at around 4pm on Tuesday 2 July.

Officers say the body was found as they arrived at the property.

An elderly woman, who was in the house at the time, was not injured.

Darren Whatsize, 46, of Greendale Road, Glen Parva, was arrested and has now been charged with murder.

Leicestershire Police has remanded him in custody to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 4 July.