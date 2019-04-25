Man Charged Over Reports of Shots Being Fired

25 April 2019, 09:22

Magistrates Court Nottingham with The Youth and Fa

A man has been charged in connection with reports of shots being fired in Nottingham.

Police were called to Meredith Court, Stapleford, at 7.50pm on Monday 22 April.

Kane Hatfield, 22, of Meredith Court, Stapleford, is charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. 

He was remanded in custody last night to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today (Thursday).

Two other men, aged 18 and 23, who were arrested in connection with the incident have since been released under investigation.

A 46-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice, has also been released under investigation.

