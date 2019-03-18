Man Charged Over Derbyshire Stabbing

18 March 2019, 09:28 | Updated: 18 March 2019, 09:32

North East Derbyshire Magistrates Court

Police investigating a stabbing in a village in Derbyshire have charged a man with attempted murder.

Officers were called to an alleged assault in High Street, Tibshelf, at 3.40am on Saturday 16 March.

A 38-year-old man from Tibshelf was found with serious injuries caused by a knife. He was taken to hospital for treatment and is recovering.

A 24-year-old man was arrested shortly after it happened and was charged later the same day.

Joseph McDowell, of High Street, Tibshelf, has been remanded in custody and will appear at North East Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday 18 March.

Derbyshire Police have asked anyone with information to get in touch with them quoting reference number 19*134059.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

The explosive TOWIE scene aired on Sunday night.

TOWIE Viewers Left ‘Disgusted’ Over Sam Mucklow's Argument With Shelby Tribble As Explosive Scenes Air

TV & Film

Montana Brown appeared on This Morning to discuss close friend Mike Thalassitis

Mike Thalassitis’ Love Island Co-Star Montana Brown Breaks Down On This Morning As She Recalls Last Text He Sent Her

News

Diags asked viewers to 'be positive' about the new TOWIE cast members

New TOWIE Cast Defended By Co-Star James ‘Diags’ After Backlash: ‘In Light Of Recent Events, Get Some Positivity Out There’

TV & Film

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has spoken out about 'inbuilt racism' in society.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Speaks Out About ‘Inbuilt Racism’ & Becoming Confident In Her Skin

Little Mix

Jesy Nelson has shown off her new haircut in an Instagram post with Chris Hughes

Jesy Nelson Shows Off New Hairstyle In Loved-Up Chris Hughes Post

Little Mix