Man Charged Over Derbyshire Stabbing

Police investigating a stabbing in a village in Derbyshire have charged a man with attempted murder.

Officers were called to an alleged assault in High Street, Tibshelf, at 3.40am on Saturday 16 March.

A 38-year-old man from Tibshelf was found with serious injuries caused by a knife. He was taken to hospital for treatment and is recovering.

A 24-year-old man was arrested shortly after it happened and was charged later the same day.

Joseph McDowell, of High Street, Tibshelf, has been remanded in custody and will appear at North East Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday 18 March.

Derbyshire Police have asked anyone with information to get in touch with them quoting reference number 19*134059.