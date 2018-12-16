Man Charged Over Derbyshire Murder

16 December 2018, 06:06

Alfred Street South Normanton

A 39-year-old man has been charged with murder after a body was found in a house in Derbyshire.

Police said the body of a 30-year-old woman was discovered at a property in Alfred Street, South Normanton, on Thursday morning.

A statement by Derbyshire Police said: "A murder inquiry was subsequently launched by our detectives.

"Officers arrested Anthony Davis later the same day."

Davis, of Alfred Street, South Normanton, was charged with murder and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Derby Crown Court next week.

