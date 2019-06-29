Man Charged Over Derbyshire Baby Assault

A man has been charged with assault after a baby boy was found with head injuries in a village in Derbyshire.

The two month old was found in a serious condition in Steward Gate, Bamford, at around 3.20pm on Thursday 27 June and was flown to hospital.

Police do not know his current condition as they have not received an update from medics.

Anton Shields was arrested on Thursday and has now been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 37-year-old, of Hardwick Crescent, Buxton, is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court in Derby this morning.

Derbyshire say their investigation into the circumstances surrounding is still ongoing and they want to hear from anyone who has information that may help their inquiries.

Anyone who can help are being urged to call 101, quoting reference 19*333514.