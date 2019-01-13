Man Charged After Nottingham Park Attack

A man's been charged with attempted murder after a woman was attacked in a park in Nottingham.

It happened around 12.20pm on Friday 11 January in Beeston Fields Park.

The woman was left needing hospital treatment, but Nottinghamshire Police say she has since been released.

Richard Pickworth, 56, of Beeston, has been remanded to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Monday 14 January.

Inspector Simon Riley, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for Broxtowe, said: "This was a nasty, unprovoked attack on a woman in broad daylight.

"However, we are satisfied that this was an isolated incident and I would like to reassure the local community that there is no ongoing risk to the public.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101.