Man charged after cyclist critically hurt after burglary report in Leicester

20 August 2019, 13:15 | Updated: 20 August 2019, 13:20

Smith Dorrien Road Leicester Google

A 30-year-old man from Leicester has been charged with driving offences including failing to stop for police after a cyclist was left in a life-threatening condition.

Ashish Devshi, of Green Lane Road, also faces charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance, attempted burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

The charges follow a Leicestershire Police inquiry into a break-in and subsequent collision in the North Evington area of Leicester on Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress in Coleman Road at around 8.15am and a vehicle was then in collision with a cyclist in Smith Dorrien Road.

As police were responding to an incident prior to the collision, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Devshi is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

