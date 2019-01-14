Man Charged After Car Flips Over In Police Pursuit

14 January 2019, 10:03 | Updated: 14 January 2019, 10:13

Long Eaton pursuit car on roof

A 24-year-old has been charged with dangerous driving after a car flipped over onto its roof in a police pursuit in Derbyshire.

Officers from the forces roads policing unit caught a car with false plates, which failed to stop in Long Eaton at around 2.10pm on Saturday 12 January.

After a short pursuit, the red Corsa ended up on its roof in Tamworth Road, after colliding with a number of vehicles/

A woman and baby were inside the vehicle when officers got to it.

Liam Swinfield, of Marriott Avenue, Chilwell, Nottingham, was arrested at the scene.

He has now been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, and driving a vehicle without a valid test certificate.

He was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court this morning.

