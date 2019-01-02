Man Arrested After Nottingham Stabbing

Police have arrested a man following reports of a woman being stabbed in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to Newquay Avenue, Bobbersmill, at around 12.49am on Wednesday 2 January after a report that a woman had been stabbed at a property.

She was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in police custody.

Detectives say the victim and the man arrested knew each other and police are not searching for anyone else over it.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24 of 2 January 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.