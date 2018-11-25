Man and Woman Die In Leicester Crash

A man and woman have died after a car hit a central reservation on a main road into Leicester.

The 30-year-old and 25-year-old were killed as the BMW X5 collided with barriers in Soar Valley Way, close to Fosse Park at around 11.45pm on Friday 23 November.

Two others were hurt and are in hospital in a serious condition.

Soar Valley Way was closed in both directions until Saturday

Officers from Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing for any witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage to come forward following a fatal collision in Leicester.

Detective Constable Paul Bingham, from SCIU, said: "Our investigation is still ongoing and I would ask anyone who was travelling along Soar Valley Way last night and who saw the vehicle prior to the collision or the collision happen to get in touch.

"I’d also ask any motorists in the area at the time who have dashcams in their vehicles to check the footage and come forward if they think they may have anything that could help our investigation."