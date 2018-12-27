Man Admits Attacking Police Officers in Leicester

A man has pleaded guilty to attacking two police officers in Leicester on Christmas Day.

At around 12.30pm on 25 December two officers attended a report of a possible assault at an address in Churchill Close, Oadby.

Both officers were assaulted at the scene and one was also threatened.

Aaron Edward Naylor, of St Peters Court, Sacriston, County Durham, appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Thursday 27 December and admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of making threats to kill.

He also pleaded guilty to a further assault against a person who was also at the property.

He is due to be sentenced for all four offences on 15 January.