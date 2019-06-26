Leicestershire Police launch modern slavery campaign

Leicestershire Police say they've increased the number of officers working on modern slavery cases, because they've seen a rise in reports.

They've also started a public campaign focussing on what modern slavery is and how to spot signs that someone might be a victim.

Long labour hours, chaperoning, lack of personal possessions, malnutrition, and abuse are the main areas identified as part of the #KnowTheSigns tag line, which police hope will alert people to come forward with information surrounding the issue of modern day slavery.

The force says they'll assess any inteligence passed to them by the public.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Lord Willy Bach, added: “It is shocking that in 2019 slavery in any form is still flourishing in this country. We must do everything we can to help those who are being forced into a lifestyle of servile misery for the financial benefit of others. We must encourage those affected to seek support and we must ensure that the public know what to look for and how to report it if they suspect anything is wrong.”



It is estimated that at any given time, there are 40.3 million modern slavery victims worldwide,