Leicestershire Detective Dies After Fraud Questioning

A Leicestershire Police detective has been found dead hours after being questioned as part of an investigation into a fraud allegation.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Widdowson died on Monday 3 June near Syston.

His death is being investigated by British Transport Police.

Leicestershire Police say he had been interviewed earlier that day in connection with a fraud allegation made against him by a member of the public.

The investigation into that allegation was being led by the force's Professional Standards Department.

Colleagues at the force were told on Tuesday 4 June.

Leicestershire Police says as a result of his death, it has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

An IOPC spokesman has told CApital: "We can confirm we have received a referral which is being assessed."