Leicestershire Detective Dies After Fraud Questioning
6 June 2019, 08:27 | Updated: 6 June 2019, 08:33
A Leicestershire Police detective has been found dead hours after being questioned as part of an investigation into a fraud allegation.
Detective Chief Inspector Rob Widdowson died on Monday 3 June near Syston.
His death is being investigated by British Transport Police.
Leicestershire Police say he had been interviewed earlier that day in connection with a fraud allegation made against him by a member of the public.
The investigation into that allegation was being led by the force's Professional Standards Department.
Colleagues at the force were told on Tuesday 4 June.
Leicestershire Police says as a result of his death, it has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
An IOPC spokesman has told CApital: "We can confirm we have received a referral which is being assessed."