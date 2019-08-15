Leicester Tigers Player To Study At Loughborough

A professional rugby player with Leicester Tigers has converted his hard work into a university place with two As and a B in his A-levels.

Norwich School student Freddie Steward, 18, plans to complete an economics degree at Loughborough University alongside playing for Leicester Tigers.

The 6ft 5ins full-back signed a professional contract shortly before sitting his exams and went on to achieve A grades in both A-level economics and history and a B in maths.

"It's all very exciting and I'm just relieved to be honest to get past the A-level results and get in," he said.

He intends to stretch his three-year degree over four or five years to keep his workload manageable and said it was important to have skills outside his sport.

"It could end just like that - bad injury, or if I'm not renewed that could be it," he said. "It's good to have something to back-up and do something outside of rugby, as a career in rugby won't last forever even if you're lucky enough to get all the way.

"It could end at 30 or so.

"You need something to go on after, that's the thought process."

He said he hopes to get some opportunities on the pitch once the season begins but acknowledged the challenge he faces.

"We're the youngest ones - in our first year, right at the bottom of the pile and there's a lot of big names," he said. "We'll see.

"The games kick in in a couple of weeks time.

"Hopefully I'll get some opportunities there."