Leicester Teenager Convicted of Killing Dad

A teenager from Leicester has been convicted of killing his father during a "domestic fight" that "intensified" leading to his dad being stabbed to death.

18-year-old Kacey Clarke was convicted of manslaughter following a trial at Leicester Crown Court, but a jury found him not guilty of murdering Steve Clarke.

At around 10.15pm on 17 October last year, Leicestershire Police were called to Kacey’s home address in Southfields Drive following a report that a fight had taken place. Officers went upstairs to a bedroom, where they found Steve’s body.

Kacey had gone to the Leicester Royal Infirmary to receive treatment for three cuts to his arms and a small cut to his head that he suffered during the fight. Officers arrested him there.

During the trial, the jury heard that Steve had separated from Kacey’s mother but had been to visit the family home on the night of his death. However, while there, Steve became involved in an argument with Kacey, who then went upstairs.

The court was told that Steve, holding a knife he had taken from the kitchen, followed Kacey and went into a bedroom. A short time later, Kacey went back downstairs and immediately fled the house.

Detective Inspector Toby Fawcett-Greaves, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, is the Senior Investigating Officer. He said: "This was a domestic argument that, with the use of knives, only intensified. The result was that a young man killed his own father.

"It’s a tragic set of circumstances that has, unfortunately, resulted in a family being torn apart. Steve’s death has had a lifelong impact on them – both from the loss they’ve suffered and the fact that the trial has meant they have heard what happened on the night of his death in such great detail.

"My deepest condolences remain with them at this time.”

Kacey Clarke will be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on 24 May.