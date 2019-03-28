Leicester Man Found Guilty Of Attempted Murder

A man from Leicester, who fired a gun three times in a city centre street, has been found guilty of attempted murder.

23 year old Ahmed Hussein of Chesterfield Road, shot the gun in the direction of Granby Street where his victim was stood - in the early hours of July the 8th.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area and seeing dust bouncing off the road near the victim while passers-by were forced to duck behind a car in the street in fear.

An investigation, which included hours of CCTV analysis, led to Hussein, of Chesterfield Road, Leicester, being arrested and charged.

on Thursday 28th March, following a trial at Stafford Crown Court, he was found guilty by majority verdict of attempted murder and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He is due to be sentenced on Wednesday 3 April.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Tim Lindley said: “It is extremely fortunate that no-one was injured. Hussein’s actions could have caused serious harm and potentially had fatal consequences. He showed no regard for others around him, causing utmost fear by discharging a firearm three times in the street.