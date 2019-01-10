Leicester Man Charged With Firearms Offences

On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show With Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
10 January 2019, 17:09 | Updated: 10 January 2019, 17:10
Police have charged a Leicester man with firearms offences.
James Tresoldi, of Ingold Avenue was arrested after officers carried out a search at an address there on January 10th.
Officers also searched an address in Topcliffe Walk.
The 27 year old has been charged with possession of a shotgun while prohibited for life, possession of a shotgun without a certificate and receiving stolen goods. He has been remanded in custody.