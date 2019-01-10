Leicester Man Charged With Firearms Offences

Police have charged a Leicester man with firearms offences.

James Tresoldi, of Ingold Avenue was arrested after officers carried out a search at an address there on January 10th.

Officers also searched an address in Topcliffe Walk.

The 27 year old has been charged with possession of a shotgun while prohibited for life, possession of a shotgun without a certificate and receiving stolen goods. He has been remanded in custody.