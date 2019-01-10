Leicester Man Charged With Firearms Offences

10 January 2019, 17:09 | Updated: 10 January 2019, 17:10

Generic Police Pic

Police have charged a Leicester man with firearms offences.

James Tresoldi, of Ingold Avenue was arrested after officers carried out a search at an address there on January 10th.

Officers also searched an address in Topcliffe Walk.

The 27 year old has been charged with possession of a shotgun while prohibited for life, possession of a shotgun without a certificate and receiving stolen goods. He has been remanded in custody.

 

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

There's a 'Friends' plot hole you may have missed.

Here's A ‘Friends’ Plot Hole You Probably Never Noticed

TV & Film

Shawn Mendes & Matt Healy chatting on Twitter sparks collaboration rumours

Shawn Mendes & The 1975's Matty Healy Chat On Twitter Sparking Collab Rumours

Shawn Mendes

Cardi B sparks concern after a series of Instagram images of ill baby Kulture

Cardi B Cradles Kulture As The Baby Fights Off Viral Infection While Offset's Nowhere To Be Seen
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are planning their main wedding ceremony.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Delaying Their Proper Wedding Ceremony

Justin Bieber

Stormzy says critics of his headline Glastonbury slot 'don't deserve the fuel'

Stormzy's Shutting Down Haters Ahead Of Glastonbury Headline Slot