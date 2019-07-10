Leicester Fish and Chip Restaurant Closes Over Environmental Concerns

10 July 2019, 09:13 | Updated: 10 July 2019, 09:16

The Fish and the Chip Leicester

A fish and chip restaurant in Leicester has closed its doors after deciding "there's not plenty more fish in the sea".

The Fish And The Chip, in St Nicholas Place, displayed a poster in the window saying it was "not comfortable" with the impact the business was having on the environment.

The owners said an "eye-opening" fishing trip had shown them the impact pollution was having on the oceans and fish stocks.

They have now said they are committed to making gluten-free and plant-based food.

The poster told customers: "Our fishing trip was great but turned out to be a bit of an eye-opener.

"We saw the impact pollution is having on the oceans and fish stocks and we are not comfortable running a restaurant that has an impact on our environment.

"As a result we have decided to close the restaurant."

The owners want on to say that they intended to take their business in a different direction and would be offering a new range when it re-opens.

The notice concluded: "But don't worry. We are still committed to creating gluten-free, plant-based food and are really excited to share our new range very soon.

"Until then, thank you to all our loyal customers that have supported us with the restaurant."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Niall has opened up about his upcoming record.

Niall Horan Opens Up About 'Genre' Of Upcoming Second Album

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello quizzed about their romance back in 2015

WATCH: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Quizzed About Their Relationship Back In 2015

Shawn Mendes

Love Island USA is underway

How To Watch Love Island USA In The UK, Where Is The Villa And Who’s On It?

TV & Film

Love Island stars speak out about the negative impact of the show

Six Love Island Stars Accuse Dating Show Of 'Treating Them Like Performing Monkeys'

TV & Film

Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish 'bad guy' remix

Billie Eilish 'Bad Guy' Remix: Fans Think Justin Bieber Is Due To Remix The Hit Song