Large Plastic Fire In Derbyshire Seen Miles Away

10 fire engines have been called out to tackle a huge plastic pallets fire in Derbyshire.

Crews from Leicestershire and Staffordshire were also called to Occupation Lane, Albert Village near Swadlincote at around 1.18am - after 100 meters x 100 meters of stacked plastic pallets went up in flames.

Fork lift trucks and a small site building also were engulfed by fire.

Smoke has been seen almost 30 miles away in Nottingham city centre with the fire service telling people to keep windows and doors closed nearby.

Smoke can been seen across #Nottingham city centre from the fire in #Swadlincote. This is the view from the @CapitalEastMids balcony #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/TesQ9SYSgy — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) August 7, 2018

Woke up with this this behind me today towards #Swadlincote pic.twitter.com/47mEOvLrJw — Benjamin Lipman (@BenjaminLipman) August 7, 2018

Group Manager Steve Wells said: "We've received lots of calls to our control room this morning, as people in the Swadlincote area have woken to the sight of a large black smoke plume.

"Crews from across Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Staffordshire, have been working hard since the early hours of the morning, jointly with partners from the police, Seven Trent Water and the Environment Agency, to bring the fire under control, prevent any further spread and bring the incident to a safe and swift conclusion.

"Whilst the site of the fire is not directly next to any residential properties, we are still advising locals to keep their windows and doors closed until the fire is completely out and the smoke has subsided. Anyone experiencing any discomfort or breathing difficulties as a result of the smoke, should seek guidance from their GP."