Lake searched by police after fatal flat fire in Long Eaton

21 August 2019, 14:29 | Updated: 21 August 2019, 14:39

Long Eaton Flat fire - Lynden Avenue

Murder detectives investigating a fatal flat fire in Derbyshire have been searching a nearby fishing lake as the inquiry continues.

Fire crews rescued victim Peter Jeffries from a first floor flat after being called to the blaze in Lynden Avenue, Long Eaton, at 5.35am on June 22.

The 51-year-old had suffered burns and was taken to hospital, but later died.

A 54-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man were arrested and questioned at the time, but later released on bail, Derbyshire Police said.

However, the force said what it described as a "complex" investigation was continuing and that its officers had been searching a fishing lake called Barker's Pond on Wednesday. The lake is about five minutes' walk from the scene of the fire.

Detective Inspector Steve Shaw, who is leading the investigation, said: "Over the last couple of months a dedicated team of officers have been working on this complex investigation in order to review any potential new lines of inquiry.

"Local residents may see officers in and around the area of Barker's Pond today as they continue to carry out inquiries.

"In the meantime, I would like to encourage anyone with information that may help with our investigation to contact us.

"We'd especially like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Barker's Pond on June 22 between 6am and 2pm and noticed anyone acting suspiciously."

