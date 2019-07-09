Labour NEC Considers Williamson's Future In The Prty

9 July 2019, 12:02

Chris Williamson 2

A Labour Party committee is considering whether Derby North MP Chris Williamson should be readmitted to the party following a row over anti-Semitism.

He was originally suspended in February after he complained the party was "too apologetic" in the face of criticism of the way it dealt with the issue.

Last month a panel of the party's national executive committee ruled the suspension should be lifted after issuing a formal warning, prompting a furious outcry from MPs and Jewish groups.

However the suspension was reimposed two days later after one member of the panel, MP Keith Vaz, said he had been drafted in at the last minute and that he believed the decision should be reconsidered.

Labour general secretary Jennie Formby has since referred the case to the party's disputes committee.

The meeting comes as the party is braced for a major BBC Panorama investigation into anti-Semitism in its ranks.

A number of former employees are reported to have torn up non-disclosure agreements to speak to the programme which is set to be broadcast on Wednesday.

