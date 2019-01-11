Karanka Leaves Nottingham Forest

Aitor Karanka has left his role as Nottingham Forest manager after asking to be released from his contract.

The 45-year-old Spaniard's future at the City Ground had been uncertain ever since Forest blew a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Norwich on Boxing Day.

A club statement read: "Aitor Karanka has asked to be released from his contract as the manager of Nottingham Forest Football Club.

"The club have agreed to this request and the terms of departure have been agreed. Both parties wish each other every success for the future.

"There will be no further comment from either party."

Forest say first-team coach Simon Ireland will take charge until a new manager is appointed.