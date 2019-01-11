Karanka Leaves Nottingham Forest

11 January 2019, 08:50

Aitor Karanka

Aitor Karanka has left his role as Nottingham Forest manager after asking to be released from his contract.

The 45-year-old Spaniard's future at the City Ground had been uncertain ever since Forest blew a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Norwich on Boxing Day.

A club statement read: "Aitor Karanka has asked to be released from his contract as the manager of Nottingham Forest Football Club.

"The club have agreed to this request and the terms of departure have been agreed. Both parties wish each other every success for the future.

"There will be no further comment from either party."

Forest say first-team coach Simon Ireland will take charge until a new manager is appointed.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

R. Kelly's team has accused Lady Gaga of using him to get an Oscar

R. Kelly's Attorney Slams Lady Gaga For Using Controversy To "Win An Oscar"

Lady Gaga

Halsey fuels Yungblud relationship rumours by following him on tour to Paris

Halsey 'Confirms' Yungblud Relationship Posting On Instagram From His Paris Show
Fans are questioning why Stephen Bear hasn't posted his dogs in months.

Stephen Bear’s Fans Are Fearing For His Dogs' Wellbeing Once Again

News

Amber Davies sent her best wishes to Louise Redknapp after she suffered a nasty fall.

Love Island’s Amber Davies Wishes Her “Favourite Human”, 9-5 Co-Star Louise Redknapp A Speedy Recovery

TV & Film

Netflix's 'Sex Education' season 1 has been released and stars Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson

Netflix's Sex Education: Asa Butterfield & All-Star Cast In British 'Skins' Style Comedy

TV & Film