Jail For Nottinghamshire Burglar Who Stole Fridge Contents

6 February 2019, 12:04 | Updated: 6 February 2019, 12:09

Simon Hinton

A man who burgled a house in Nottinghamshire then used bank cards that he stole from there - has been jailed.

50 year old Simon Hinton, formerly of Newthorpe Common appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday 5th Feb after pleading guilty to burglary and fraud offences. 

Electrical items, house keys and the contents of a fridge were also taken. 

Hinton was then caught on CCTV making transactions at the garage with the stolen cards. 

He was jailed for two years and four months (876 days) for the burglary and received five-month prison sentences, to be served concurrently, for each of the fraud offences.

