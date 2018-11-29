Jail For Man Who Stabbed Teenager In Leicester Park

A 19-year-old man has been jailed for nearly nine years after stabbing a teenager in a park in Leicester.

Adam Best, from Greenacre Drive, attacked the 18-year-old victim as he walked through Humberstone Park with his friend on the afternoon of Friday 17 August.

He was stabbed five times and spent a number of days in hospital following the attack.

Best was given an eight year and three month sentence at Leicester Crown Court on Monday 26 November after admitting GBH wounding and possession of a bladed article.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article after he was stopped by officers on 23 August and was found to be concealing a large hunting style knife under his jacket.

Detective Constable Charlotte Mee, who was the investigating officer, said: "The victim sustained some very serious injuries in an unprovoked attack in broad daylight.

"Best’s actions that day means he is now facing time behind bars and this case clearly demonstrates the consequences of carrying and using a knife."