Investigation To Start Into Derby Industrial Fire

23 April 2019, 07:10 | Updated: 23 April 2019, 07:22

Derby Fire April 22 2019

An investigation is going to start jointly between police and fire crews into what caused a massive fire which triggered explosions at an industrial unit in Derby.

Firefighters were called to the Jubilee Business Park at around 1.40pm on Monday 22 April. 

Thick plumes of black smoke were seen rising into the city centre skyline all afternoon, which many people taking to Twitter to record videos of it. 

 

It closed St Mary's Wharf police station in Prime Parkway nearby, which was evacuated at the height of the blaze.

It has now reopened to officers, but remains closed to the public.

Trains through Derby were also severely affected with some cancelled. 

Derbyshire Constabulary said the fire had "resulted in a series of explosions", adding: "Local residents are also advised to keep their doors and windows closed to reduce their contact with any fumes."

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said up to 10 crews arrived on the scene, from Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire. 

Cordons remain in place.

(Picture credit: Twitter/@SarcasticKay_)

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Ariana Grande was praised by Jim Carrey for her 'openness' about depression

Ariana Grande And Jim Carrey Support Each Other After Pop Star Shares His Quote About Depression

News

Dua Lipa Second Album

Dua Lipa's New Album: Everything We Know Including Release Date, Collaborations, Tracklist & Title
Caroline Flack teased the return of Love Island

Caroline Flack Reveals Filming For Love Island Begins This Week

TV & Film

Justin Bieber's new album is due for release in 2019

Justin Bieber New Album: The 'Purpose' Star's Ready To Release New Music In 2019

Justin Bieber

Louis Tomlinson shared a statement on making 'music he loves' after the death of his sister Felicité

Louis Tomlinson ‘Turning A New Page' After Death Of Sister Félicité As He Opens Up About How Grieving Has Changed Perspective

News