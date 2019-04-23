Investigation To Start Into Derby Industrial Fire

An investigation is going to start jointly between police and fire crews into what caused a massive fire which triggered explosions at an industrial unit in Derby.

Firefighters were called to the Jubilee Business Park at around 1.40pm on Monday 22 April.

Thick plumes of black smoke were seen rising into the city centre skyline all afternoon, which many people taking to Twitter to record videos of it.

Here's the moment one of the explosions went off in #Derby this afternoon. Plumes of smoke can be seen for miles after the fire in the city. ( @martynlocker) #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/dfRhdk5Awb — Capital East Mids News (@CapitalEMNews) April 22, 2019

It closed St Mary's Wharf police station in Prime Parkway nearby, which was evacuated at the height of the blaze.

It has now reopened to officers, but remains closed to the public.

Trains through Derby were also severely affected with some cancelled.

Derbyshire Constabulary said the fire had "resulted in a series of explosions", adding: "Local residents are also advised to keep their doors and windows closed to reduce their contact with any fumes."

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said up to 10 crews arrived on the scene, from Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

Cordons remain in place.

(Picture credit: Twitter/@SarcasticKay_)