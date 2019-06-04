Investigation Over Leicester City Website Data Breach

Leicester City says it has boosted security on its website after online fraudsters were found to have hacked into its site.

It means some fans who had used the site could have had their personal and financial data compromised between April 23 and May 4.

The club says all supporters who had been potentially affected were identified and contacted to tell them about the breach.

The site was then secured further to ensure it can't happen again.

A club spokesperson said: "In line with its GDPR responsibilities, the Club informed all necessary parties - including potentially affected users, the police and the Information Commissioners Office (ICO) - and launched an immediate investigation into the source of the breach. The investigation is currently on-going.

"The Club has been in direct contact with all users that were potentially affected by this breach. It is vital in such circumstances that the Club holds up-to-date information for all users of its services."