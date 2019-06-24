Investigation Launched In To Melton Fire

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service have been tackling flames across three floors of a derelict building in Melton Mowbray this morning.

Several crews were called to Snow Hill just before 10pm on Sunday night.

residents are being warned to keep windows and doors closed due because of smoke - an investigation in to the cause is underway.

Appliances from Melton, Oakham and Birstall were among those called to the scene.

Gas and Electricity representatives have also been at the scene along with police.

Local residents are being warned to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke plumes within the area.